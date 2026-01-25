Four held for murder of history-sheeter in Chennai's Avadi

CHENNAI: Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter at Kovilpathagai in Avadi on Friday evening. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man was killed due to previous enmity.

The arrested men have been identified as Veera (23), Prithish (22), Abithraj (22), Sakthivel (21). Police said the deceased, Manikandan (28) of Kollumedu near Avadi, was a listed history-sheeter at the Avadi Tank Factory police station with multiple pending cases.He had a long-standing enmity with Veera of Kovilpathagai, stemming from an earlier murder of two of Veera’s associates. On Friday evening, the two allegedly came across each other at Kovilpathagai, where an argument escalated into a physical clash.

During the fight, Veera allegedly struck Manikandan on the face, knocked him down, and stomped on his neck and killed him. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the gang. Based on Veera’s confession, the police are also probing another angle where he said Manikandan had allegedly threatened him when the two were in prison several months ago.