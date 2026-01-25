Gang abducts, assaults man suspected of theft in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old mechanic was allegedly abducted and assaulted near Vandalur by a group that included his employer, who suspected him of stealing Rs 60,000 from his workshop. The man was rescued, and seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Aslam, the shop owner, and Yogesh, Ranjithkumar, Vijayakumar, Masthan and Nandakumar Mohan. The victim, Saravanan, was allegedly lured to the area by his employer and his associates, assaulted, and forcibly taken away in a car. Acting on alerts from eyewitnesses, personnel from the Otteri police station intercepted the vehicle, rescued Saravanan and secured the accused.

Investigations revealed that Saravanan, a resident of Selaiyur, had been working at Aslam’s workshop in Sholavaram. On January 15, Aslam allegedly suspected Saravanan of stealing Rs 60,000 after the cash went missing and he was unable to contact him. Believing Saravanan had absconded, Aslam allegedly created a fake Instagram profile posing as a woman to lure Saravanan to Vandalur.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Investigation is under way.