Pet owners flag safety, verification lapses at civic body’s crematorium

CHENNAI: Pet owners and animal welfare activists have raised concerns over the possible misuse of Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) pet crematorium at Kannamapet, owing to the lack of verification or examination of deceased animals brought to the facility. Workers at the facility also allegedly demand between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from pet owners despite the service being officially free.

Pet owners also pointed to the lack of safety within and around the premises as drunk miscreants frequented the area and there were no CCTV cameras.

Speaking to TNIE, a community dog feeder, on condition of anonymity, said in the second week of January, they took a carcass of a community dog from Saidapet to the Kannammapet crematorium. Upon arrival, at least three workers allegedly rushed towards them and competitively insisted on taking the carcass for cremation, without mentioning the formal procedure.

“When I asked for a veterinarian to examine the dog, they said it was not required. They only asked me to write my name, phone number, and signature in a register. They asked me to submit a valid ID proof. But there was no column to mention the cause of death, nor did they ask for any veterinary certificate. If someone were to kill a dog and bring the carcass here, there is no mechanism to cross-check the cause of death,” he said.