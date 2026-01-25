'TVK is strong and self-reliant, capable of contesting Assembly polls independently,' says Vijay

CHENNAI: Even as political alliances are taking shape in the DMK-led front and the NDA, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday said the party is prepared to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections on its own, without joining any alliance.
Addressing a meeting of TVK office-bearers to discuss election preparations, Vijay said, “TVK is a strong and self-reliant political force, capable of contesting and succeeding independently, irrespective of alliances.”
He highlighted the role of the party’s women cadre, describing them as “courageous and committed” and saying their presence has already made a “significant impact on the political landscape.”
Vijay said as elections approach, there was a tendency to underestimate the TVK.
“Such underestimation is not new. It has continued for the past three decades. However, the people have always judged us correctly. With clarity and conviction, they have given us our rightful space, including placing me at the highest point of my professional career, a fact witnessed by the entire nation. That trust must now translate into political responsibility,” he said.
On speculation about pressure on him, Vijay said, “Do you really think this man is someone who will buckle under pressure? Look at this face — does it look like that to you? That will never happen. Especially with me — it will never happen.”
Taking on the Dravidian parties, Vijay said that the AIADMK were subordinates of the BJP, while the current DMK government is no different. “They (AIADMK) have surrendered openly. These people (DMK) are doing it covertly. But to prevent the mask from slipping, they keep announcing flashy, colourful schemes. You have all noticed it. They are all playing the same game,” he said.
Vijay added that voters, disappointed by shifting loyalties in the past, are now turning to TVK with hope. “They believe that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, that this Vijay, will not betray them. When people trust us, don’t we have a responsibility to stand tall with confidence?” he asked, urging office-bearers to work unitedly to secure victory in the elections.