'TVK is strong and self-reliant, capable of contesting Assembly polls independently,' says Vijay

CHENNAI: Even as political alliances are taking shape in the DMK-led front and the NDA, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday said the party is prepared to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections on its own, without joining any alliance.

Addressing a meeting of TVK office-bearers to discuss election preparations, Vijay said, “TVK is a strong and self-reliant political force, capable of contesting and succeeding independently, irrespective of alliances.”

He highlighted the role of the party’s women cadre, describing them as “courageous and committed” and saying their presence has already made a “significant impact on the political landscape.”

Vijay said as elections approach, there was a tendency to underestimate the TVK.

“Such underestimation is not new. It has continued for the past three decades. However, the people have always judged us correctly. With clarity and conviction, they have given us our rightful space, including placing me at the highest point of my professional career, a fact witnessed by the entire nation. That trust must now translate into political responsibility,” he said.