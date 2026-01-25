Vadapalani-Poonamallee metro line to undergo three-day safety check

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase-II stretch from Vadapalani to Poonamallee Bypass is set to cross a key regulatory milestone, with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) tentatively scheduling a three-day inspection from February 11. This will pave the way for commercial operations around mid-February or late February, said Chennai Metro Rail sources.

The inspection follows the grant of a speed certificate by the railway board, a prerequisite for safety clearance. Once CMRS approval is secured, the railway board is expected to issue formal authorisation to commence passenger services, after which both the state and central governments will be notified and the opening date finalised.

Metro officials said finishing touches are under way at Vadapalani station, which will serve as the interim terminal on the Phase-II corridor. Granite flooring is being laid on the skywalk that will link the Phase-I and Phase-II stations, while lifts and escalators are being readied. Initially, passenger access to the Phase-II Vadapalani station will be routed through the existing Phase-I station. Fares will remain unchanged, sources said.

The decision to advance operations up to Vadapalani – earlier planned only by June – was driven by ridership considerations, officials indicated. Stations between Vadapalani and Porur are expected to be completed by June.