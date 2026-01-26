Chennai Port posts 7.5% growth as container traffic, digitisation lift efficiency

CHENNAI: Chennai Port Authority recorded a 7.5 per cent rise in cargo volumes in 2025, driven largely by growth in container traffic and enhanced operational efficiency, its chairperson S. Viswanathan said on Monday, signalling a turnaround at one of India’s oldest major ports amid intensifying regional competition.
The port also set multiple all-time single-day cargo handling records during the year and significantly improved vessel turnaround times, developments that have strengthened throughput capacity without the need for immediate large-scale physical expansion.
Speaking after presiding over Republic Day celebrations at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Sports Complex in Tondiarpet, Viswanathan said the deployment of Enterprise Business Solutions across port operations had helped simplify procedures, digitise workflows, and reduce transaction friction for port users.
“Integrated digital systems are now embedded in day-to-day operations, contributing to measurable efficiency gains,” he said.
The port has also expanded its role in automobile exports, executing simultaneous vessel operations and scaling up automobile-handling logistics, a key segment as southern India consolidates its position as a vehicle manufacturing and export hub.
Alongside operational gains, the chairperson highlighted a push towards greener port operations, with a gradual shift from diesel-powered equipment to electric machinery. The induction of green tugs, he said, is part of a broader effort to future-proof port infrastructure against climate risks and align with India’s maritime decarbonisation goals.
Beyond core port activity, Viswanathan pointed to community-focused initiatives, including welfare measures at the Tondiarpet Housing Colony, upgrades at the Port Hospital, and the introduction of a meal scheme for Class X and XII students at the Chennai Port and Dock Educational Trust School.
Scholarships aimed at promoting maritime education and sailing skills were also cited, alongside the expansion of Swabodhini School for Special Children, which now caters to more than 1,000 children with autism.
Looking ahead, the port’s investment pipeline includes a multi-level car parking facility, as well as large-scale, interlinked infrastructure projects such as the elevated double-decker expressway at Maduravoyal, the Multimodal Logistics Park at Mappedu, and the long-planned Outer Harbour Project, which involves significant land reclamation.
The cruise terminal, he added, is expected to be operational shortly, positioning Chennai to tap into cruise-led maritime tourism.
The ceremony was attended by S. Murali Krishnan, IDAS, chief vigilance officer, members of the port board, departmental heads, employees, trade union representatives, and students and staff from the port-run educational institutions.