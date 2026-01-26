Chennai Port posts 7.5% growth as container traffic, digitisation lift efficiency

CHENNAI: Chennai Port Authority recorded a 7.5 per cent rise in cargo volumes in 2025, driven largely by growth in container traffic and enhanced operational efficiency, its chairperson S. Viswanathan said on Monday, signalling a turnaround at one of India’s oldest major ports amid intensifying regional competition.

The port also set multiple all-time single-day cargo handling records during the year and significantly improved vessel turnaround times, developments that have strengthened throughput capacity without the need for immediate large-scale physical expansion.

Speaking after presiding over Republic Day celebrations at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Sports Complex in Tondiarpet, Viswanathan said the deployment of Enterprise Business Solutions across port operations had helped simplify procedures, digitise workflows, and reduce transaction friction for port users.

“Integrated digital systems are now embedded in day-to-day operations, contributing to measurable efficiency gains,” he said.

The port has also expanded its role in automobile exports, executing simultaneous vessel operations and scaling up automobile-handling logistics, a key segment as southern India consolidates its position as a vehicle manufacturing and export hub.