Chepauk gears up for 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

It was impossible to miss the cool breeze and dark clouds as I entered the Wallajah Road in Chennai on Saturday. The pleasant, and rather cold evenings compared to Chennai’s standards, the weather felt like a red carpet on the way to the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. Inside the historic venue, despite the climate that could make one stay in and sip hot coffee with Ilaiyaraaja tunes in the background, finishing touches were being given at a rapid pace.
Chepauk is gearing up for a cricketing carnival — 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup — which begins in less than two weeks. The Stadium has undergone an on-field overhaul with a brand-new, lush green Bermuda Grass welcoming you. The venue committee from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the broadcasters are already at the Stadium, taking a look around. Across the stands, people are putting up the official banners of the tournament. One of them reads, “Feel the thrill,” as slight drizzles descended.
Come February 8, things might look very different as New Zealand will take on Afghanistan. It will be the first fixture at the second-oldest cricketing ground in the country since Chepauk underwent a makeover. One that has taken almost six months, with the entire outfield being dug up and replaced — the pitches remain untouched — with new grass that welcomes you like a green carpet.
The work began a little after the 2025 IPL season, and Chennai had to miss the chance of hosting three India-Australia women’s One Day International (ODI) series and the Women’s World Cup, but the overhaul was already in the plans. In the months that followed, the makeover took shape and reached the final stages earlier this month. “We re-laid the entire ground except for the pitches, because we wanted to protect it. The ground and the Bermuda grass, were all new,” Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president TJ Srinivasaraj said.
While relaying the outfield, the TNCA has also re-done the drainage system, adding more intersections and pipelines to reduce any potential rain delays. “Chepauk is one of the best stadiums in the world, and when it rains, we can restart the matches within an hour. This time, we have advanced the system, adding more intersections. Even if there is a huge rain and waterlogging, it can be cleared out easily. Now we can start the match within 40 minutes after the rain stops,” Srinivasaraj added.
Chepauk is scheduled to host seven matches — six league games and one Super 8 tie — including a potential India-Australia contest on February 26. Back in 2023, India kick-started their home ODI World Cup campaign in Chennai against the same opponents. India won that league game and remained unbeaten till the final, where the eventual champions, Australia, won. This World Cup, played in the shortest format, Chepauk is hosting two 11 am fixtures and as many 3 pm matches apart from three 7 pm contests. TNCA president said that the already existing RO water system will provide fans with free drinking water, and there will be other stalls to help, especially during the day matches. “I think we’ll have at least 40-50% attendance (for non-India matches) because the morning heat could be a challenge. On a weekday, people will find it difficult. But Chennai people are very fond of sports, especially cricket. I think there’ll be some turnout. They will have fun for sure,” he added.
Back at the venue, the drizzle grew stronger. The heavy roller was parked on the side of the pitches that are still full of grass. The ground staff started covering the pitches that will look very different in less than a fortnight. And so will the city’s climate, with a hot cricketing summer on the horizon.
From the moment the New Zealand and Afghanistan teams walk out on the field on February 8, the fans will feel it all — the heat, the thrill and the joy of watching cricket again at their beloved Chepauk.