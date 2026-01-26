Chepauk gears up for 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

While relaying the outfield, the TNCA has also re-done the drainage system, adding more intersections and pipelines to reduce any potential rain delays. “Chepauk is one of the best stadiums in the world, and when it rains, we can restart the matches within an hour. This time, we have advanced the system, adding more intersections. Even if there is a huge rain and waterlogging, it can be cleared out easily. Now we can start the match within 40 minutes after the rain stops,” Srinivasaraj added.

Chepauk is scheduled to host seven matches — six league games and one Super 8 tie — including a potential India-Australia contest on February 26. Back in 2023, India kick-started their home ODI World Cup campaign in Chennai against the same opponents. India won that league game and remained unbeaten till the final, where the eventual champions, Australia, won. This World Cup, played in the shortest format, Chepauk is hosting two 11 am fixtures and as many 3 pm matches apart from three 7 pm contests. TNCA president said that the already existing RO water system will provide fans with free drinking water, and there will be other stalls to help, especially during the day matches. “I think we’ll have at least 40-50% attendance (for non-India matches) because the morning heat could be a challenge. On a weekday, people will find it difficult. But Chennai people are very fond of sports, especially cricket. I think there’ll be some turnout. They will have fun for sure,” he added.