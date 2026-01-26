Kuthambakkam bus terminus expected to be opened by the end of February

CHENNAI: With the Vadapalani-Poonamallee bypass (Nazarethpet) metro line planned to be opened by the third week of February, the Kuthambakkam mofussil bus terminus – located about 6.5 km from the Poonamallee bypass metro station – is expected to be inaugurated by the end of February. In this backdrop, the transport department, CUMTA, CMDA, and other agencies have conducted trial runs on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, focusing on bus operations, including taking U-turns while entering the new terminus and while exiting towards Kancheepuram. The Kuthambakkam terminus is situated 21 km away from the CMBT.

The CMBT mofussil bus terminus is likely to be vacated by the first week of March, if plans proceed as scheduled. However, MTC services will continue to operate from CMBT. Official sources said the metro line works were expedited primarily to provide direct connectivity to the Kuthambakkam bus terminus.

The Poonamallee bypass metro station is located near the Chennai Outer Ring Road at Nazarethpet. Buses that currently terminate at the Poonamallee MTC depot will be extended up to Kuthambakkam, passing through the Poonamallee bypass metro station along the Chennai-Bengaluru NH.

Sources said that unlike the access issues faced at the Kilambakkam KCBT, the transport department and CMDA decided to extend metro connectivity up to Nazarethpet. Commuters who regularly arrive at CMBT can use the Central-St Thomas Mount metro line (Phase I) to reach Vadapalani, from where they can travel to Nazarethpet via the Vadapalani-Poonamallee bypass line. “From there, MTC buses will directly take commuters to the Kuthambakkam terminus without much hassle,” an official said.