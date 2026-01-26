Reading between the lines

In a long interview with BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman admitted that he had not experienced bigotry earlier in his career, although he knew that it was nearly unheard of for a Tamil composer to become a success in Bollywood. He acknowledged a feeling of being embraced in Hindi language cinema, and on a pan-national level. He also admitted that things have changed: “The past eight years, maybe because the power shift has happened, people who are not creative now have the power to decide things. And it might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. I hear Chinese whispers.”

Those who name prejudice as a fact, even indirectly, are usually shown that prejudice as an immediate, defensive reaction. Rahman’s vague and almost diffident expression has elicited a huge backlash from various quarters, all of whom deny the existence of such prejudice and some of whom accuse Rahman himself of hostility, or of just being over the hill.

Rahman’s comments openly acknowledge major changes that have occurred not just in Bollywood, but across industries and ecosystems in India, and arguably even on a more international level. The sectarian angle is what has everyone talking, but the point about how people who are “not creative” holding more decision-making power is equally interesting. It speaks to a shift in how culture and cultural production are valued — something that people in artistic fields, as well as allied ones such as the humanities and civilisational and environmental studies, have been experiencing or noticing.