Understanding Uri Adi and its international counter-parts

Just a couple weeks ago, the harvest and the coming of spring was celebrated across the country in a number of different ways. From Pongal in Tamil Nadu with a pot that boils over, to Sankranti with its colourful festival of kites, it was a time of joy, laughter, and people coming together. One of the fascinating customs in these celebrations is actually the game of Uri Adi.

The traditional game, also known as Uriyadi in Tamil, is where players attempt to smash a suspended earthen pot with a stick. The game’s name comes from the Tamil words uri (a hanging pot or rope sling) and adi (to hit or strike). The pot is typically filled with goodies or prize items, and participants are often blindfolded to make the challenge harder.

Some believe that the game re-enacts the playful exploits of Lord Krishna as a child, when he was notorious for stealing butter, curd, and ghee stored in pots hung from the ceilings of village homes by breaking them. By attempting to break a hanging pot, players symbolically relive Krishna’s mischievous act.