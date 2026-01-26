Wet weather to end as trough moves from TN to Kerala coast

CHENNAI: Chennai and other districts that carried the spillover of Northeast monsoon up to the last week of January will come to an end on Monday as a trough of easterlies moved to the Kerala coast on Sunday.

However, Chennai will receive light rainfall and the sky will be generally cloudy on Monday. Widespread rainfall was recorded in the city and the state during the past two days.

Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said the trough formed roughly over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu and adjoining Sri Lanka coast, moved over Comorin area to North Kerala coast across southeast Arabian Sea. It lies 0.9km above mean sea level.

During the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Sunday, several areas in Chennai, including Sholinganallur, Uthandi and Mamallapuram received 3 cm rainfall each while Injambakkam, Pallikaranai, Taramani, DGP Office, Kannagi Nagar, Velachery and Madipakkam received 2 cm each. Vadapalai, Saidapet, Anna Nagar, Chembarambakkam, Nungambakkam and others received 1 cm each.