Woman dies by suicide in Kolathur, note alleges assault by husband

CHENNAI: A woman died by suicide at her residence in Sarojini Nagar, Kolathur, late on Friday night, owing to alleged physical assault and mental harassment from her husband.

According to the police, the deceased was married to a 38-year-old sanitation worker at a hospital in KK Nagar. The couple has three daughters aged nine, seven and five.

On Friday night, her husband allegedly came home drunk, argued with the woman and left the house. The incident came to light after he asked a neighbour to check on her, and they found her dead.

Police recovered a note from the house in which the deceased had alleged that her husband had been assaulting and mentally harassing her.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 and 044-24640050)