Cosplay and the art of becoming

Craftsmanship

Behind every impressive costume lies a long learning curve — and plenty of trial and error. “Everybody who is a good cosplayer today has made mistakes,” says Akshay, whose first rule for beginners is to not compare yourself with anyone. While accuracy, comfort and creativity all matter, he urges newcomers not to lose sight of the basics. “For beginners, the most important thing is to finish your costume, everything else comes later.”

That learning often brings unexpected skills along the way. Suriya, who prefers modifying clothes she already owns, points out how cosplay quietly becomes a classroom. “A lot of people end up learning stitching, woodcraft, tailoring and embroidery just through cosplaying,” she says. Transformation, she adds, goes beyond fabric and foam. “Make-up is essential in cosplay — even for men — because we are never going to look like 2D characters in real life.” Without it, she warns, “if you wear a bright wig and no makeup, you’re going to look dull.” Her trusted trick is well known in cosplay circles: “Got2b Glue has become the mantra for a lot of cosplayers, it really helps set the wig.”

For Logesh, craftsmanship and performance go hand in hand. He believes that buying ready-made costumes often strips away the magic. “When you buy from a store, it looks like a costume. When a cosplayer makes it, it looks like the character,” he says. But even the best costume, he insists, needs life breathed into it. “People are missing out on the play part of cosplay,” he says. “Cosplay is not just dressing up and posing, it’s about playing the character on stage.”

Performance, in his view, is what sets a memorable cosplay apart. “Everyone focuses on crafting, but very few people actually perform as the character,” he adds. And when it comes to special effects, he prefers keeping things simple. “The easiest way to do scars or blood is acrylic paint, you can get it from any stationery shopThere’s nothing special about it. It’s all about the craftsmanship,” he says.