Meters to track water usage of 1 lakh bulk consumers

CHENNAI: Bulk consumers, such as multi-storey buildings, commercial establishments and others, who use drinking water supplied by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) extensively, will soon be mandated to pay for the water they use, as the ‘water manager’ plans to complete installation of AMR (automated meter reading) smart water meters within 2 years.

A senior Metro Water official said a few bids have been received for installing the meters, and they are under evaluation. “Metro Water will install such smart meters in 1 lakh bulk-consuming buildings. Once installed, charges will be collected from the buildings based on the quantity of the usage,” the official explained.

Since the project will be implemented under a public-private partnership model, Metro Water will bear 60% of the estimated budget of `5 crore. The potential vendor, who secures the bid, must spend 40% of the project cost.

Metro Water will directly collect the user charges from the owners of the huge buildings and pay the share of the vendors periodically, the official explained.