Minor fire breaks out at Chennai airport; flights unaffected

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out on Tuesday in the Terminal 2 departure area of Chennai International Airport, near the airlines’ offices where documents were stored, airport officials said.

The fire was brought under control swiftly, with no injuries reported and no impact on flight operations.

Authorities said the incident was contained to a limited area and did not spread to passenger zones or critical infrastructure.

Flight movements from Terminal 2 continued as scheduled. The next departing flight from the terminal, scheduled for 2.35 pm, was cleared to operate on time, officials added.

Airport emergency and safety teams responded promptly, ensuring normal operations were maintained. Further details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available.