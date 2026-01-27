Press Play on Cassette Boy

The game I played last week is called Cassette Boy. While it has the word ‘cassette’ in the name, and looks like pixel graphics games from the 90s, it has very little to do with these ‘analog’ nostalgia-coded trends that are making a comeback as counterculture in the face of AI. In fact, Cassette Boy features one of the freshest and most interesting concepts I’ve seen in a puzzle videogame. It’s based on a metaphysical question of the existence of objects in the absence of being perceived. It’s simplified a bit by Albert Einstein, when he once asked if the Moon exists only because people were looking. Reader, I’ve already lost you, haven’t I? I’ll get to the point.

In this game, we play as a boy who lives with his mother in a tiny village home. Every morning, his mother packs his lunch for him, and asks him to stay safe and come back home before sundown. The boy then sets off on his own adventure of walking around the village to help people out with various strange occurrences that seem to plague the surrounding areas. It’s basically like my childhood, except that, unlike in Cassette Boys’ neighbourhood, people where I grew up did not appreciate strangers wandering into their houses and bedrooms to open treasure chests.