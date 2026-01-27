Second subsidence on Chennai's Karukku Main Road in six months

CHENNAI: Motorists on Karukku Main Road in Ambattur were shocked on Monday as the road, which connects Chennai Bypass with Ambattur Industrial Estate and Patravakkam, caved in for the second time in six months. Officials attributed the 8-ft deep cave-in to possible leakage in a sewage pumping main that runs beneath the road.

A Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board official said repair works have begun. The pipeline carries sewage from Karuppampulam to Karukku and further to Korattur and Kodungaiyur plants.

“Leakages over several days might have loosened the soil and caused the collapse,” he added. On August 17, 2025, a biker had narrowly escape as he fell into a crater that had occurred after road caved in at the same spot. A similar incident occurred in the stretch in 2023.