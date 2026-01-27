Timely tax payers feted on Republic Day in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the Ripon Building and released tricolour balloons on Monday.

As part of the celebrations, the mayor presented letters of appreciation to property owners who had paid property tax promptly and to those who contributed the highest tax amounts.

Awards were also given to medical officers for their outstanding performance in family welfare programmes at the district level during 2024-25. In addition, Amudha Krishnamurthy, an architect, was honoured with a certificate and shield for the best architectural design of the marriage hall at Kolathur GKM Colony.

Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumaar, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and other officials took part in the event.

Meanwhile, CMWSSB Managing Director T G Vinay unfurled the national flag at the office headquarters. He also felicitated employees of the department who have completed 25 years of dedicated service.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) also celebrated at its headquarters, with Managing Director M M A Siddique unfurling the national flag. Siddique then presented certificates of appreciation and mementoes to 25 officials who completed 10 years of service and honoured six trans person outsourced ticket office machine operators at New Washermenpet Metro station.