When misogyny is the joke: How gendered humor is flooding Instagram reels

While cinema is gradually steering away from this brand of humour, something more pervasive and dangerous has taken its place: social media. Short-form videos now flood our screens with influencers performing gendered comedy, leaning on exaggerated props, clothing, makeup, and stereotypes to provoke quick laughs.

Much of this influencer-driven content relies on visual cues to signal “womanhood”. A wig or even a shirt draped like hair, lipstick, a bindi, a dupatta thrown across to mimic a sari, or a nighty worn over everyday clothes. These performances flatten women into caricatures and delegitimise their relationships and emotional worlds. In many such videos, mothers are reduced to nagging or melodramatic figures, mother-in-law–daughter-in-law dynamics become petty battlegrounds, and young women are portrayed either as frivolous man-rejectors or infantilised as ‘daddy’s little princesses.’ Across these skits, women are not individuals but tropes — ‘brainless cute girls’, ‘compulsive shoppers’, ‘gossipers’, or ‘women who undermine other women’.

Consumed in isolation these may seem harmless, but collectively they normalise offense at scale. Swapna Gopinath, professor and academician, explains the harm. “Earlier, people would go to theatres to watch a film, encountering its humour in contained doses. But with the arrival of television and multiple channels, the same comic scenes began to play again. What was once occasional entertainment, is turned into consistent exposure. Today, this repetition has multiplied across platforms and formats,” she says, adding how the same jokes resurface as clips, memes, reels, and remixes, embedding themselves through rote learning “reinforced by vivid visual imagery”. Over time, repetition doesn’t just entertain, it conditions.

Maya S Krishnan, actor and comedian, seconds this. “Repetition normalises ideas. When millions consume the same jokes again and again, it subtly reinforces the belief that these stereotypes are “natural.” That’s how inequality survives. Through laughter. It may seem like ‘just jokes’, but jokes shape culture more than we admit.”