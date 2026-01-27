Woman ends life after fight with friend in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old law student was found dead in her apartment at Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu district on Sunday. The deceased, R Anusha (25), hailed from Kallakurichi district.

Anusha was studying in a private law college in Kelambakkam and had recently been searching for employment. Police said she was acquainted with Nithyanandam, an export businessman based in Thiruvanmiyur. The two had met at a private gym in Adyar.

On Sunday, Anusha allegedly made a video call to Nithyanandam and said she intended to take the extreme step before disconnecting the call. He immediately alerted the security guard of the apartment complex. When the guard checked the flat, Anusha was found dead.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an inquiry is under way. Police said preliminary inquiries indicated that Anusha had a verbal argument with her boyfriend shortly before her death. Her mobile phone has been seized and sent for cyber forensic analysis.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-2464 0050.)