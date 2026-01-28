A shelter for transmasculine individuals and their AFAB partners

Love is still one of the most dangerous things for a lot of people. The ability to be free with your dear one(s) without the interjunction of clashes from the so-called custodians of caste, class, gender, sexual orientation and so on, is a privilege only a few can enjoy.

For those assigned female at birth (AFAB) but grow into identities that resist womanhood — trans men, non-binary and gender-diverse persons — leaving home is often accompanied by surveillance, coercion, emotional violence, and the constant threat of being pulled back into conformity. When they leave with a partner, the risk doubles.

Until recently, Tamil Nadu had no shelter that could accommodate transmasculine persons and their female assigned partners. That absence is what led to the shelter by Urimai Kural Trust, a registered non-profit. It is a discreet shelter in Chennai for transmasculine and their female assigned partners. The location remains undisclosed for security reasons. “This shelter exists because couples were being forced to choose between safety and staying together and that choice should never be imposed on anyone,” says Fred Rogers, director of the Trust, trans rights activist and mental health professional.