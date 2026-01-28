CM Stalin lays stone for Rs 417-cr children’s hospital

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for a new super specialty hospital for children and research centre at King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, on Tuesday.

The Rs 417.07 crore project will be constructed on 6.5 acres. The hospital, with 750 beds will be constructed with a ground floor and six floors, and be affiliated to Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. It will function as a centre of excellence in paediatric specialty services.

The facility will strengthen paediatric care services, support paediatric education and promote research, and also facilitate collaboration in research with institutions of national and international importance, a release said.

The ground floor will house an emergency, OP and radiology department. The first floor will include paediatric, endocrine, pulmonary ward, ICU, dialysis ward and director’s office. The second floor will have cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, hematology and special wards.

The third floor will consist of gastroenterology and nephrology departments, special wards and private rooms. The fourth floor will have neurosurgery and graft surgery department, research lab and special wards. Paediatric surgery department, administrative office, blood bank, conference hall, central lab and anesthesia department will be on the fifth floor, while the sixth floor will have an operation theatre, Cath lab and bone marrow unit.