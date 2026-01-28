Dancing dialogues: Russian House in Chennai inaugurates Russian dance festival 2026

Chennai, popularly called the ‘Cultural Capital of South India’, is a city where art is not merely observed but absorbed through all the senses. Inviting the grandeurs of other cities, it also plays a good host for international arts. At the ongoing Russian Dance Festival 2026, jointly organised by the Indo-Russian Council for Culture, Education and Trade (IRCCET) and the Russian Centre of Science and Culture (Russian House), under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation, the nature of the city — honouring arts and helping people adapt comfortably — stays unchanged.
The festival, inaugurated on January 22 by Valerii Khodzhaev, consul general of the Russian Federation, at the Russian House, is packaged as The Tamil Nadu Cultural Tour with performances scheduled across Chennai, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Vellore, and Sivakasi. Performances are hosted at educational institutions, exclusive clubs, organisations, and corporate entities as part of this shared cultural experience. The tour consists of performances including classical, folk, and contemporary dances, and complemented by traditional folk songs of the Don Cossacks.
Alexander Dodonov, vice-consul of the Russian Federation and the director of the Russian Culture Centre recalls the birth anniversary of the legendary Russian dancer and choreographer, Igor Moiseyev, the first to start a professional, traditional dance academy in the Soviet Union, at the start of the event. The performer turned 120 years old on January 21. Alexander says, “In one of his [Igor’s] interviews, he was asked, ‘Which city did he like the most in the world?’ He said Madras, as it was called back then. He said Madras impressed him and he loved it the most as life there is like a fairy tale.” Now also, the city continues to be a fairy tale for many performing artistes.
Alexander believes that at the dance festival, the ballet master Igor will be honoured in every step, movement, and sound, because, “The language of dance, love, and culture is the best international language,” a core philosophy of the event.
New movements
This year, a 17-member ensemble of performers — from three renowned dance groups, Orchid, Lazorik, and Azhiotazh — from the historic city of Rostov-on-Don, highlights the richness and diversity of Russian dance traditions. The festival underscores the enduring diplomatic and cultural partnership between India and the Russian Federation. “We are trying to make our people, and the people of India, understand each other better through the culture,” explains the director.
A dedicated group of amateur artistes has been introducing Indian audiences to the richness of Russian folklore and dance traditions. Alexander says, “In the Russian traditional cultures, there are ways that are similar to India; the love for dance and to laugh. Indians and Russians love colourful dresses — lots of red and yellow colours.”
The programme presents a diverse repertoire, ranging from elegant classical waltzes set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky to high-energy contemporary choreography incorporating elements of gymnastics. The agenda also incorporates traditional dances such as Barynya, Kalinka, and the Quadrille, alongside the fiery Lezginka of the Caucasus peoples and colourful Gypsy dances. “We were interested in diversifying our programme, and in our performances in Russia, this is done very often, where artistes sing and dance together. The audience finds it very interesting, and we are very pleased to introduce this culture to the Indian people,” says Elena, choreographer and head of the Orchid Dance Studio.
Indian folk dances are very different from Russian dances, but what unites them is their love of dance and choreography. Both dance practices bring energy and emotional expression. Through this language of dance, we are uniting two nations, the people of Russia and the people of India,” admits Elena.
Dancing beyond borders
At the foundation level, Elena and her team organise a festival in Russia where various groups go through a selection process, and those who win have the opportunity to visit India. Elena continues, “Back home in Russia, the troupes are interested in diversifying their programmes. It is a common practice there wherein the artistes sing and dance together. The audience finds it interesting, and we are pleased to introduce this culture to the Indian people.”
While the selection process is held in March, the programme list is finalised, and the preparations begin in autumn (September to November), shares the choreographer. During this creative process, Elene adds, “It’s always very interesting with music. Sometimes you hear beautiful music, and it inspires you to create a performance, and of course, you need to go through a lot of musical literature to create worthy numbers on stage.” These inspirational music numbers are accompanied by acrobatics and contemporary performances that show strength and agility, while classical dance shows tenderness, lyricism, and melodiousness.
Putting performances, music, costume, and makeup together in under four months, Elena reflects on the festival performed in Chennai asserting that they do not deviate from the traditional style. “The [Chennai] audience is always warm and welcoming, and when you see those shining, smiling faces, you’re simply overwhelmed with energy,” she notes.
Through these performances, Elena only thinks about love for the Russian people and about maintaining friendly relations and ensuring that there is never a war. This festival stands as a celebration of art, music, friendship, political standpoints, and cultural exchange, while reinforcing the long-standing and evolving ties between India and Russia.
The Russian Dance Festival 2026 is happening till February 9 at the Russian House in Chennai.