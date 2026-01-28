MGR canal in Chennai will be sewage-free by April, retaining wall work to get over in February

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has set an April deadline to make MGR Canal, which runs through residential areas such as Virugambakkam and KK Nagar, sewage-free. Despite being the essential flood water drain of the locality, the canal is largely polluted by untreated sewage inflow.

According to a Metro Water official, the rehabilitation of MGR Canal, which is being carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation to construct retaining walls, was expected to be completed last November. However, the work is now expected to finish by February. The canal drains into the Adyar River.

“After the completion of the works, Metro Water will check 11 storm water drain outfalls. Once the rehabilitation work is complete, two months will be required to identify illegal sewage inlets,” the official explained.

All the works including plugging any sewage outfall will be completed on or before April 30, the official added.

Earlier, the Metro Water officials found out that 17 houses located on Muthu Mariamman Street lack underground drainage connection and were letting out sewage into MGR Canal. Of the 17 houses, 10 have received UGD connection while seven are awaiting completion of plumbing works.

On the other hand, subsoil water released during the construction of Saligramam Metro Station is being let into the canal at Dr Ramasamy Salai in KK Nagar, which has been causing stagnation upstream of the canal.

Encroached

MGR Canal was created in the 1970s when the Tamil Nadu Housing Board developed KK Nagar

The canal originates at Dr Ramasamy Saalai and runs through KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Jafferkhanpet.

Total length of the canal 1.7km

It’s width ranges from 5m to 7.5m officially but has been reduced in several points due to encroachments