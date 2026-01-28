Police recover child’s body in Adyar murder probe

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police have recovered the body of a two-year-old child of a man who was murdered and stuffed inside a gunny bag in Adyar on Monday.

The search is still on for the body of the victim’s wife. All three of them were killed by accused from Bihar.

The man, identified as Gaurav Kumar, a native of Bihar, was found dead after residents noticed a bloodstained gunny bag abandoned near an apartment complex and alerted the police.

CCTV footage from the area showed two men carrying the sack on a two-wheeler and dumping it at the spot.

During the investigation, five suspects, all natives of Bihar and reportedly friends of the victim, were detained.

Police sources said the suspects allegedly confessed to killing Gaurav’s wife and two-year-old son. Acting on the information provided by them, the police recovered the child’s body from the Cooum River near Madhya Kailash.

Searches now continue in the Perungudi landfill to trace the woman’s body.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Gaurav had arrived in Chennai on January 21 with his wife and child in search of employment. Police are questioning the suspects to establish the motive, sequence of events, and individual roles in the case.

Further investigation is underway.