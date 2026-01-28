Strawberry recipes: What to cook in your kitchen with this berry

Strawberry Tart by Janani M

Ingredients

For the crust:

All-purpose flour: 1 1/4 cups

Cold unsalted butter: 1/2 cup, cubed

Powdered sugar: 1/4 cup

Egg yolk: 1

Cold water: 1-2 tbsp

For the strawberry cream:

Fresh strawberries: 1 cup, chopped

Sugar: 1/4 cup

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Fresh cream or whipping cream: 1 cup

Cream cheese (optional, for richness): 2 tbsp

Vanilla essence: 1/2 tsp

For garnish:

Fresh strawberry slices

Mint leaves (optional)

Method

In a bowl, mix flour and powdered sugar. Add cold butter and rub until crumbly. Add egg yolk and water. Bring together to form a soft dough.

Wrap and chill the dough for 20 minutes. Roll it out and line a tart tin. Prick the base with a fork. Bake at 180°C for 15-18 minutes until light golden. Let it cool completely.

Cook the chopped strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a pan on low heat. Stir until the strawberries soften and release juice. Mash lightly and cook until slightly thick. Let this strawberry compote cool fully.

Whip the fresh cream until soft peaks form. Add cream cheese if using and beat gently. Fold in the cooled strawberry compote and vanilla essence until smooth and pink.

Spoon the strawberry cream into the cooled tart shell. Spread evenly with a spatula. Arrange fresh strawberry slices on top.

Chill the tart for at least 1 hour before slicing and serving.