Trash barrier in Chennai's Buckingham Canal catches plastics reaching sea

CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent floating plastic from entering the Bay of Bengal, waste management company Kabadiwalla Connect, in association with Danish funding agency Danida Green Business Partnerships, Denmark-based NGO Ocean Plastic Forum, and manufacturing company Gleco, on Tuesday inaugurated a trash barrier in the Buckingham Canal at Vettuvankeni. The 60-metre-long barrier is made of rubber, with attached plastic booms. The barrier’s height, the team said, can be adjusted, depending on the water level.

Plastic waste collected by the barrier will be removed by a group of waste pickers and fishermen the waste management company has tied up with. Kabadiwalla Connect has tied up with a scrap shop to ensure the waste is recycled. The other waste collected will be dumped at the Perungudi dumpyard.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nikhil Raj, president of the Rotary Club of Madras, said although the barrier is a simple intervention, it could have a major impact in preventing plastic from reaching the sea. He spoke on the damage caused by plastic waste to marine life, particularly turtles, and said such initiatives could be replicated across canals and waterbodies in the city.

Mari Goudar, scientist ‘E’ at the National Centre for Coastal Research, said similar projects taken up in the past had failed due to poor maintenance, and stressed that the involvement of the local community is key to ensuring sustainability.