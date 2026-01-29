Chennai Metro Water supply to be cut in 20 wards on January 31

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has announced temporary suspension of water supply to 20 wards in core city zones such as Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) due to interconnection of pipeline works in Nungambakkam.

As per a release, water supply be stopped from 10 am on January 30 to 10 am on January 31 in Choolaimedu, Valluvar Kottam, Thousand Lights, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, T Nagar, West Mambalam, Saidapet, CIT Nagar, Mylapore, Gopalapuram, CIT Colony, Nandanam and Alwarpet. The affected areas fall under divisions 109, 110, 111, 112,113, 117, 118, 119, 121, 122, 123 (Teynampet zone), 130, 131, 134, 132, 133, 140, 142, 141 (Kodambakkam zone), and 169 (Adyar zone).

The interconnection of pipeline works will be carried out by Chennai Metrorail Limited (CMRL) on behalf of the Metro Water on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Nungambakkam.

The ‘water manager’ has requested the public to store sufficient water prior to the temporary suspension or receive tanker lorry water by visiting Metro Water official website (https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in).

“Moreover, water will be supplied using lorries and roadside tanks in the areas where water supply connection is not established and in the areas where water pressure is low,” the release added.