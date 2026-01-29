Chennai

Chennai travellers pivot to lesser-known international destinations as budget, visas drive choices

Social media is the main source of travel inspiration for 51% of respondents, reflecting the growing influence of peer validation and online content in destination discovery.
Solo international travel is becoming increasingly mainstream.
CHENNAI: International leisure travellers from Chennai are increasingly favouring lesser-known overseas destinations over traditional tourist hubs, driven by budget considerations, easier visa regimes and a growing aversion to overcrowded locations, according to a new survey commissioned by Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

The survey shows that 57% of Chennai respondents prefer lesser-travelled international destinations, while 88% intend to visit one within the next 12 months. Nearly half (49%) said their preference for unconventional destinations has strengthened over the past three years, indicating a structural shift in travel behaviour, according to Brian Torrey, General Manager – India and West Asia, Scoot.

Cost sensitivity remains central to travel planning. Budget-friendliness (45%), easy visa processes (44%) and less-crowded destinations (50%) emerged as the top factors influencing destination choice among Chennai travellers, he told TNIE.

The findings form part of Scoot’s South India Travel Insights 2025 report, based on a YouGov survey of leisure travellers and travel intenders aged 18–55.

While the broader study spans five South Indian cities, Chennai stands out for its strong inclination towards discovery-led travel.

Solo international travel is becoming increasingly mainstream. Over half of Chennai respondents (55%) expressed a preference for travelling alone, with sightseeing and attractions (26%) and visiting friends and family (21%) cited as the primary purposes of travel.

Spending patterns point to a price-aware but comfort-conscious traveller. Most Chennai respondents budget Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per international trip, with an average duration of around 7 days.

