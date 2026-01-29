Illegal trawling off Andhra coast may be driving spike in Olive Ridley deaths on Chennai beaches

CHENNAI: Disturbing video footage showing dozens of Olive Ridley turtles allegedly entangled in a mechanised trawl net off the Andhra Pradesh coast has raised serious concern among conservationists and officials, who believe such offshore incidents may be a key factor behind the sharp rise in turtle carcasses washing up on Chennai beaches this nesting season.
The footage, shot early on Tuesday morning, shows at least 50 Olive Ridley turtles trapped at the surface of a trawl net near Visakhapatnam, with many more suspected to be entangled underwater.
While there is no clarity on how many turtles survived, conservationists say the net appears to have passed through a congregation area where turtles aggregate for mating during the breeding season.
Experts explained that turtles killed or fatally injured offshore often drift for days with prevailing currents before washing ashore further south. This, they said, could explain why most carcasses found on Chennai beaches are at least a couple of days old.
Tamil Nadu has reported 440 Olive Ridley turtle deaths so far this season, including 312 in Chennai and 80 in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.
The visuals were shared by Tree Foundation, which works on marine turtle conservation in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Founder Supraja Dharini said the footage was sent by the organisation’s coordinator, B Kamayya, and was immediately forwarded to the Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam circle.
“It is an Andhra Pradesh registered trawl boat allegedly set sail from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. The visuals were shot somewhere between Vajarpu Kothuru and Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, which is 35 km from Visakhapatnam. An inquiry is under way to identify the vessel,” she said.
While the video does not show the registration number of the boat, officials said they are gathering circumstantial evidence. Dharini pointed out that all trawl boats are fitted with transponders, allowing fisheries departments to track their movements, including whether they enter prohibited nearshore waters or remain stationary for extended periods.
Trawl fishing is banned within 9.2 km of the coast in Tamil Nadu and within 8 km in Andhra Pradesh.
As Tamil Nadu has intensified coastal surveillance during the Olive Ridley nesting season, conservationists allege that some Tamil Nadu registered trawl boats are also carrying out illegal fishing in prohibited waters off the Andhra coast.
Photographic evidence shared by conservation groups reportedly shows trawlers operating within two kilometres of the shoreline between Sullurpet and Bapatla.
Responding to the rising turtle mortality, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said Tamil Nadu has adopted a strong, science based and coordinated approach to safeguard marine turtles.
“The State Turtle Task Force is working round the clock with the forest and fisheries departments, the Indian Coast Guard, marine elite force and fishing communities. Joint sea and shore patrols are ongoing to prevent turtle mortality and respond swiftly,” she said.
Sahu added that fisher awareness drives have reached 4,919 fishermen through 172 programmes, while 2,613 Turtle Excluder Devices have been ordered, fast tracked and distributed across coastal districts, with live demonstrations at fish landing centres.
“Each of the 427 turtle mortalities recorded across 10 coastal districts is being carefully documented to strengthen enforcement and future prevention,” she said.
The east coast of India, particularly Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, is a critical habitat for Olive Ridley turtles. The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha is the world’s largest nesting site for the species.
However, conservationists warn that these breeding grounds have increasingly become death traps due to the unchecked proliferation of mechanised trawlers and gillnets.
Mechanised trawlers, which drag large nets across the ocean floor, are among the biggest contributors to Olive Ridley mortality, experts said. These nets are non selective and capture everything in their path, including turtles, which often get entangled and drown.
Trawlers operating along the east coast are responsible for a significant number of turtle deaths every year, they added.