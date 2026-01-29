Illegal trawling off Andhra coast may be driving spike in Olive Ridley deaths on Chennai beaches

CHENNAI: Disturbing video footage showing dozens of Olive Ridley turtles allegedly entangled in a mechanised trawl net off the Andhra Pradesh coast has raised serious concern among conservationists and officials, who believe such offshore incidents may be a key factor behind the sharp rise in turtle carcasses washing up on Chennai beaches this nesting season.

The footage, shot early on Tuesday morning, shows at least 50 Olive Ridley turtles trapped at the surface of a trawl net near Visakhapatnam, with many more suspected to be entangled underwater.

While there is no clarity on how many turtles survived, conservationists say the net appears to have passed through a congregation area where turtles aggregate for mating during the breeding season.

Experts explained that turtles killed or fatally injured offshore often drift for days with prevailing currents before washing ashore further south. This, they said, could explain why most carcasses found on Chennai beaches are at least a couple of days old.

Tamil Nadu has reported 440 Olive Ridley turtle deaths so far this season, including 312 in Chennai and 80 in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.

The visuals were shared by Tree Foundation, which works on marine turtle conservation in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Founder Supraja Dharini said the footage was sent by the organisation’s coordinator, B Kamayya, and was immediately forwarded to the Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam circle.

“It is an Andhra Pradesh registered trawl boat allegedly set sail from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. The visuals were shot somewhere between Vajarpu Kothuru and Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, which is 35 km from Visakhapatnam. An inquiry is under way to identify the vessel,” she said.

While the video does not show the registration number of the boat, officials said they are gathering circumstantial evidence. Dharini pointed out that all trawl boats are fitted with transponders, allowing fisheries departments to track their movements, including whether they enter prohibited nearshore waters or remain stationary for extended periods.

Trawl fishing is banned within 9.2 km of the coast in Tamil Nadu and within 8 km in Andhra Pradesh.