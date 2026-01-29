India and Asian countries emerging as strategic knowledge hubs: Expert

CHENNAI: The shifting balance of global higher education, with Asia and India in particular emerging as a major force, formed the core of discussions at the India Global Education Summit (IGES) held in Chennai, where global academics and policy-makers examined how demography, policy and public investment are reshaping universities worldwide.

Setting the global context, Helmut Kern, Government Representative for University Rankings and Governor of the University of Vienna, in his special address said the world was witnessing a decisive eastward shift in the centres of knowledge production.

While the US is expected to remain a major global magnet for academic talent despite political turbulence, Kern noted that Europe faces structural constraints due to demographic decline and funding pressures. Asia, he said, presents a contrasting picture, with countries such as India, China, Singapore, South Korea and Japan emerging as strategic knowledge hubs.

With over 150 million people in the 18-23 age group today and an ambitious National Education Policy target to raise higher education enrolment to 50% by 2035, India represents an unprecedented reservoir of academic talent.

However, demography alone does not guarantee success, Kern cautioned, stressing the importance of institutional autonomy, academic freedom, predictable governance and merit-based systems in converting population advantage into national capability.