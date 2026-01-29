'Our Consititution Our People': an illustrated children's book that steps into the pages of Indian history

As he travelled from one corner of the country to another, addressing both massive rallies and intimate sit-ins, a pattern began to emerge. Sitting with women at the Shaheen Bagh protests, he realised that constitutional ideas were not confined to textbooks or courtrooms. “Each protest meeting would begin with a young man reading the preamble of the Constitution and the crowd repeating it. And it still gives me goosebumps to remember this,” he says. For him, this moment revealed something rare in global protest history. “There are very few protests that I can think of around the world where the Constitution becomes the defence of the Constitution, which is central to the protest.”

Contrary to assumptions, he found that many working-class women possessed an intuitive understanding of what the Constitution promised — that regardless of religion, caste, language or gender, every citizen was equal in dignity and rights. That realisation became the emotional and intellectual trigger for the book.