The colour of ice

As for fine art, artists typically depicted life and the mythical stories of the land. Once the Europeans set foot on the soil in the 16th century, art in Greenland transformed. New techniques seeped in, and artists like Hans Lynge started using European Impressionism for Greenlandic themes. Danish artists went on expeditions, armed with their brushes and paints, to capture the breathtaking landscapes. These paintings were almost completely by male artists and represented a colonial view of Greenland. By the 1970s, artists started using the medium to express political views in the island’s quest to gain autonomy from Denmark.

Contemporary artists in this serene island have long wished for a stronger art scene. Survival, thus far depended on European markets, and it was almost impossible for Greenlandic art to be displayed in Danish venues. With the US now showing keen interest in the land, several artists feel that Greenlanders are now being taken seriously in Danish public discourses. They hope to soon be able to get enough political support to bring about a cultural policy that embraces Greenlandic identity. In these tug-of-war times, art seems to be the only voice of reason to hold on to!