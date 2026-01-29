Where a devotee was honoured by God Siva

Pattishwaram, near Kumbakonam, is an ancient, historical place and home to a famous Siva temple, wherein this deity is worshipped as Dhenupurishwarar. It is said that Patti, one of the daughters of the celestial cow Kamadhenu, worshipped the Siva linga here. Hence the name Pattishwaram. Incidentally, the word dhenu in Samskrit means cow and therefore, the name of the deity is Dhenupurishwarar.

This temple is one of the Padal Petra Sthalams (temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars or important devotees of Siva). It is the twenty-third Padal Petra Sthalam on the south bank of river Kaveri. Thirugnanasambandar, the well-known Nayanmar came here and sang about this God in the 7th century CE. When Thirugnanasambandar came to this place, it was very hot, and Siva is said to have presented this devotee with an umbrella/tent adorned with pearls (muttu pandal) through his Bhuta Ganas (celestial followers). The deity requested Nandi to move aside so that He could look at Thirugnanadambandar entering the temple. Even today, Nandi and the dvajastambham (flag-post) are not aligned with the main sanctum, but are to a side. This event is celebrated in the temple in the month of Aani (June-July).