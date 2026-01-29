Where a devotee was honoured by God Siva

Pattishwaram, near Kumbakonam, is an ancient, historical place and home to a famous Siva temple, wherein this deity is worshipped as Dhenupurishwarar. It is said that Patti, one of the daughters of the celestial cow Kamadhenu, worshipped the Siva linga here. Hence the name Pattishwaram. Incidentally, the word dhenu in Samskrit means cow and therefore, the name of the deity is Dhenupurishwarar.
This temple is one of the Padal Petra Sthalams (temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars or important devotees of Siva). It is the twenty-third Padal Petra Sthalam on the south bank of river Kaveri. Thirugnanasambandar, the well-known Nayanmar came here and sang about this God in the 7th century CE. When Thirugnanasambandar came to this place, it was very hot, and Siva is said to have presented this devotee with an umbrella/tent adorned with pearls (muttu pandal) through his Bhuta Ganas (celestial followers). The deity requested Nandi to move aside so that He could look at Thirugnanadambandar entering the temple. Even today, Nandi and the dvajastambham (flag-post) are not aligned with the main sanctum, but are to a side. This event is celebrated in the temple in the month of Aani (June-July).
The towering gopurams of this temple are stately and beautiful. The main sanctum faces east, enshrining the Siva linga worshipped as Dhenupurishwarar. The inner prakaram (enclosure) has sanctums for Shanmukha with consorts; Ramalingam; Gajalakshmi; Kasi Viswanathar; Chandikeshwarar; Nataraja with Sivakami and Manikkavachakar; Thirugnanasambandar and many others.
The outer prakaram has an east-facing sanctum for Goddess Parvati worshipped as Gnanambika Amman which is said to have been built by Govinda Dikshitar, a famous minister of the Nayak kings of Thanjavur in the late 16th and early 17th centuries. He was a great scholar, administrator and philanthropist. One among his immense achievements was repairing the sacred Mahamagham tank in Kumbakonam. Stone sculptures of this great personage and his wife are seen immediately in front of Ambal’s sanctum as also sculptures of the Nayak kings of Thanjavur. The mandapam in front has beautifully carved yali pillars.
Close to the north gopuram is the famous sanctum for Goddess Durga, visited by multitudes of devotees. The temple-tank is called Gnana Tirtham and is on the east side. This temple is also known for its paintings. There are several inscriptions here belonging to the Chola, Vijayanagara and the Nayaks of Thanjavur. They mention donations and also record the names of many mathas such as Thirugnanasambandan Matham and Thirunavukkarasar Matham. These mathams rendered yeoman service to the cause of Saivism.