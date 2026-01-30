CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Broadway transport hub

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Rs 823 crore new Broadway multi modal transport hub and complex.

The project entails a nine-storey multi modal facility complex and a 10-storey commercial Kuralagam complex. The facility will have 73 bus bays, passenger lounges, retail and office spaces, parking facilities etc.

The event was attended by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Forests Minister RS Rajakannappan, CMDA Minister PK Sekar Babu, among others.