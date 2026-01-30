Sikkarayapuram quarries could be backup drinking water source for Chennai

CHENNAI: Abandoned quarries in Sikkarayapuram whose collective capacity exceeds even that of Kannankottai Thervoykandigai, one of the five lakes that supplies drinking water to the city, may be identified as a backup drinking water source for Chennai that goes dry once every few years, a recent report says.

As per the ‘Feasibility Assessment of the Adaptive Re-Use of Resource Depleted Quarries in Kancheepuram District’ report prepared by Care Earth Trust on behalf of Department of Geology and Mining, three abandoned quarries in Sikkarayapuram and Mel Ayanambakkam that spans 38.46 hectares can hold approximately 600 Mcft of water. On the other hand, Kannankottai Thervoykandigai lake has a total storage capacity of only 500 Mcft, and as of January 29, it has 422 Mcft of water.

A field irrigation channel from Chembarambakkam lake collects runoff from the surrounding areas during rains before draining into the quarry pits. Thus the pits have water up to the brim, the report added.

As part of the assessment, the expert team of the Care Earth Trust visited the quarries before and after the monsoon, Jayashree Vencatesan, trustee of Care Earth Trust, said.

“Abandoned quarries should be restored as multifunctional habitats by including surface recharge, rainwater harvesting, greening and other aspects. Priority should be given based on the surrounding population. If there is an agrarian community nearby, quarries should be developed for irrigation,” she suggested.