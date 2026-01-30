Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Nayanthara & Manju Warrier bag TN film awards

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday announced film awards, pending for the last seven years - from 2016 to 2022 – for actors, technicians and others. Awards for small screen artistes and technicians for nine years – from 2014 to 2022 - have also been announced. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will be presenting the awards at a grand function to be held on February 13.

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Dhanush, R Parthiban, Surya, Arya, Vikram Prabhu, Keerthi Suresh, Nayanthara, Jyotika, Manju Warrier, Aparna Balamurali, Sai Pallavi, and Lijomol Jose are among those chosen for the best actor awards, while movies including Maanagaram, Aram, Pariyerum Perumal, Asuran, Koolangal, Jaibhim, and Kargi have been chosen as best films.

An official release said after the DMK government came to power, film awards that had remained pending from 2009 to 2012 were presented to 183 people from the film industry. Small Screen Awards that had remained pending from 2009 to 2013 were presented to 101 television artistes were presented in 2022.