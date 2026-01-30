Woman power to fore as Chennai hosts Devi Awards today

CHENNAI: Chennai is all set to celebrate the power of women at the 37th edition of The New Indian Express Devi Awards on Friday evening at ITC Grand Chola in the city. The event will honour inspiring women who lead with purpose, break barriers and shape a better world for all of us.

During this much-anticipated Chennai edition, Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE Limited, will present awards to 12 outstanding women from Tamil Nadu. This year’s awardees include environmentalist Jayshree Vencatesan, theatre practitioner Aysha Rau, museologist Deborah Thiagarajan, paediatrician Dr Soumya Swaminathan, psychiatrist Dr Thara Srinivasan, educator Mary Susanna Turcotte, badminton paralympian Thulasimathi Murugesan, government staff nurse G Santhi, auto driver Mohana Sundari, mountaineer Muthamilselvi Narayanan, actor-director Suhasini, and designer Vino Supraja.

Launched in December 2014, the Devi Awards have grown into one of the country’s most respected platforms, recognising women who challenge conventions and push boundaries. With over 350 women honoured nationwide in the last decade, the awards stand as a testament to courage, progress and possibility.

The partners for the evening are Adani (presenting partner), Radico (celebration partner), NSE (exchange partner), Sundari Silks and India Circus (associate partners), Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd (jewellery partner) and Indulge (content partner).