Adyar triple murder: Woman’s body found from Perungudi dumpyard

CHENNAI: After two days of continuous search operation, the police got a breakthrough in the Adyar triple murder case on Friday morning, as they recovered the decomposed body of the wife of the murdered migrant worker from Perungudi dumpyard.

A senior police officer told TNIE the body has been sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. “We are awaiting the autopsy reports to find out whether the woman was sexually assaulted before she was killed. The doctors said the reports could take one or two days.”

The body of the woman’s husband Gaurav Kumar, a native of Bihar, was found stuffed in a gunny bag at Indra Nagar in Adyar on Monday morning, and their two-year-old son’s body was recovered from Buckingham Canal near Madhya Kailash on Wednesday afternoon.

Three persons - Satyender alias Santosh Kumar (30), a native of Alipur in Nalanda district of Bihar; Lalit Yadav (40) and Vikas Kumar (24) - were arrested in connection with murder and were sent in judicial remand on Thursday. While Satyender was working as a day watchman at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Kotturpuram, Lalit was the night watchman at the same college. Vikas was a watchman at an apartment complex in Kottivakkam.

Investigations revealed Gaurav Kumar, along with his wife and toddler son, had come to Chennai in search of job.

During inquiry, Satyender had allegedly told the police that Gaurav, whom he knew earlier, had approached him for a job, and that on January 24, he had brought Gaurav, his wife and child to Chennai, and accommodated them in a building on the college campus.

A statement issued by the police on Thursday said on January 24 night, Gaurav along with Satyender, Lalit and Vikas consumed alcohol on the fourth floor of the ICT. Following a drunken brawl, Satyender, Lalit Yadav and Vikas Kumar assaulted Gaurav, his wife and child with an iron rod, killing all three, the statement said.

The suspects allegedly stuffed the bodies in three gunny bags and dumped them at different locations.