AIADMK’s display board falls on woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman sustained injuries on her head after a digital display board, installed for an AIADMK public meeting, collapsed on her at MGR Nagar on Friday. The woman’s condition is stable, the police said.

The woman has been identified as Kavitha (40), a mid-day meal assistant employed at a government school in MGR Nagar. The police said that along the roads of KK Nagar and MGR Nagar, there are many posters of the party and digital display boards to broadcast the program.

As a truck carrying chairs for the event was travelling through the road, it accidentally hit one of the digital boards causing it to fall on Kavitha. She was later admitted to a hospital. The meet was organised to mark the 109th birth anniversary of MGR.