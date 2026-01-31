Documenting TN's own way of dealing with 'drishti'

You see them while entering a house, on roads, on rooftops, on walls in public spaces, in vehicles, in temples, in factories, at construction sites, and several other places, but walk past it as if unnoticed. They sometimes have a perfectly round face, other times an out-of-proportion figure in yellow, black, white, and red, with big, wide, and bold eyes, tongue as long and bright as a warning sign in red, sharp, edgy fangs, moustache curled in the ends, and ears huge as open palms warding off harm.

You probably might have guessed the figure. It is an integral part of all cultures, not only in Tamil Nadu and India, but across the globe. In Chinese and Indonesian culture, these forms appear as murals; closer home, in Madurai, Sivakasi, Aarani, and beyond, drishti bommais are inspired from human faces, and the features resemble — bulbous nose, playful eyes, plumped lips, and so on.