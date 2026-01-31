Gang ties up family, flees with Rs 25 lakh cash, gold jewellery in Chennai

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang barged into a house in Puzhal in the early hours of Friday, tied up five members of the family of a textile merchant, and fled with Rs 25 lakh in cash and gold jewellery weighing 15 sovereigns.

The Puzhal police said the textile merchant, Vijayakumar, has been living in the house with his wife, mother and two children.

The police said that the gang members were waiting near the front entrance when the door was opened around dawn. Threatening the occupants with a knife, they forced their way inside, and tied up the entire family members. The gang then proceeded to ransack the house. No injury were reported. The incident came to light later in the morning when Vijayakumar’s domestic help arrived at the house.

The Puzhal police formed special teams and launched a probe. CCTV footage from near the area is being examined. Preliminary probe suggested the gang members had monitored the family’s movement.