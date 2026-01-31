Greater Chennai Corporation approves new framework to ensure basic services for homeless

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has adopted a new operational framework to institutionalise basic services for the urban homeless under the Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) scheme.

The corporation council, on Friday, approved the framework under which the administrative authority for the programme has been shifted from the civic body’s health department to the buildings department following concerns over implementation and monitoring gaps.

At present, GCC operates 49 shelters, including 37 shelters for the urban homeless and 12 special shelters for hospital attendants. With the newly inaugurated family shelter at Marina Beach operational, a corporation official said more family shelters are under construction.

The new framework introduces additional shelter categories, including transit shelters for rescued persons awaiting assessment or migrant workers often facing homelessness due to nomadic conditions. GCC will also coordinate with hospitals to support homeless persons requiring institutional care.

Category-specific menus will be finalised for each shelter serving the elderly, children, and other groups. GCC will also deploy three ambulances and three rescue vehicles, one for each region, to operate 24/7 rescue services with trained personnel.