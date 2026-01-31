GV Prakash renders tunes to Thiruvasagam

Tamil literature has never waited quietly on library shelves as olaichuvadis. It has travelled through voices, temples, classrooms, concert halls, and living rooms, carried by melody as much as memory. Over the decades, composers have turned to texts like Thevaram, Thiruppugazh, and Thirukkural, letting rhythm unlock devotion, ethics, and emotion. When literature becomes music, it sheds formality and finds intimacy, reminding listeners that Tamil’s oldest words were always meant to be heard, not just read.

This tradition finds a contemporary echo in the work of GV Prakash Kumar, who has recently turned to Thiruvasagam by Saint Manikkavacakar, among Tamil literature’s most revered spiritual texts.