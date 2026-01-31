Metro Water workers protest demanding permanent jobs

CHENNAI: Temporary employees of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) on Friday staged a demonstration at the Metro Water head office in Chintadripet demanding permanent jobs.

S Gopal, leader of CMWSSB Employees’ Welfare Association, said there are around 1,800 temporary employees in Metro Water. “Even though most of us have been working on a temporary basis since 2002, Metro Water refuses to make us permanent employees. In 2022, we staged a protest for 10 days demanding permanent jobs but the board only implemented benefits provided under ESI and PF schemes,” he said.

The workers, mainly from the SC community, are engaged in removing blockages in underground sewer lines and other related works. He added in March 2025, the labour court had passed an order to provide permanent jobs to 73 temporary workers, including him (Gopal).

“The board can make all the temporary workers permanent based on the order. But, they are going for an appeal. We are earning a daily wage of a meagre `712 without any leave benefits,” he lamented.

A senior Metro Water official maintained the decision to appoint permanent employees is a policy decision to be taken only by the government.