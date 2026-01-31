‘Move with clarity when confronted by challenges’

CHENNAI: Accept that it is tough; the more you think about it, the tougher it gets, said Mallika Srinivasan, CMD of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), in an interaction with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at the 37th edition of Devi Awards held in Chennai on Friday. The chief guest of the event was responding to a question on what her advice would be to young and working women who have responsibilities of taking care of their families.

“When faced with challenges, one must acknowledge the situation and go with the flow. Keep the vision clear,” she said, likening the approach to a river that meanders but continues to flow.

Stating that her conviction was born during India’s liberalisation, she said it was a time when, if one had to grow, they had to create their own future. That, she said, led them to invest in product, process and technology.

On whether her ambition was influenced by her parents, she said her biggest learning from the family was the importance of holding on to values. “We have a very value-based culture in the family and the company,” she said, adding that internalising values and translating them into good governance make the organisation sustainable.