‘Move with clarity when confronted by challenges’

CHENNAI: Accept that it is tough; the more you think about it, the tougher it gets, said Mallika Srinivasan, CMD of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), in an interaction with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at the 37th edition of Devi Awards held in Chennai on Friday. The chief guest of the event was responding to a question on what her advice would be to young and working women who have responsibilities of taking care of their families.
“When faced with challenges, one must acknowledge the situation and go with the flow. Keep the vision clear,” she said, likening the approach to a river that meanders but continues to flow.
Stating that her conviction was born during India’s liberalisation, she said it was a time when, if one had to grow, they had to create their own future. That, she said, led them to invest in product, process and technology.
On whether her ambition was influenced by her parents, she said her biggest learning from the family was the importance of holding on to values. “We have a very value-based culture in the family and the company,” she said, adding that internalising values and translating them into good governance make the organisation sustainable.
Highlighting women’s inherent strengths, Srinivasan said their ability to adapt is significant, and that raising children often builds patience. When asked about women usually handling the physically demanding task while mechanised operations are largely handled by men, she said the transition of women moving from labourers to entrepreneurs is happening.
Sharing an inspiring example of two iconic woman farmers, she spoke about a woman from Rajasthan belonging to the Bishnoi community — very traditional and always in a ghunghat — who had to take care of farming for livelihood. She learnt to drive the tractor and do all farm activities while wearing the ghunghat and had the highest yield.
Speaking about her inspiration, she referred to Pattamal, fondly known as ‘Paati’, who lived to 105 and received the Padma Shri. One of the country’s most innovative farmers, she was a “lab-to-land” ambassador who brought technology to soil management.
Responding to a question on women’s entrepreneurship, Srinivasan said social transformation was essential for it to take root. She stressed on the need to diversify vocational training, ensure access to high-quality, certified childcare facilities, and begin social awareness at schools and homes, with the government playing a significant role.
When complimented on her shoes, Srinivasan remarked, “When you are earning and economically empowered, it is the greatest freedom—to think independently and to spend on yourself, whether on handbags or shoes.”