The hidden allyship along Chennai’s Pride March route

June, the sixth month of the Gregorian calendar, is welcomed with enthusiasm by the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. Chennai plays host to a packed calendar of events that typically culminates at the Pride March, conducted annually on the month’s last Sunday.

In the lead-up to that day, plans begin to take shape — coordinating travel with friends, family, and partners, deciding what to wear, and making posters. On the day, many arrive early to greet familiar faces, have volunteers paint their cheeks in rainbow colours, pick up flags, wigs, and other props from the organisers, and gather before walking together.

While this has become a familiar routine for participants, a similar routine seems to unfold for those outside whose homes the parade takes place.