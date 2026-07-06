Lawyer, ticket examiner booked after brawl at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: A heated altercation between two women — an advocate and a ticket examiner — escalated into a physical assault which ended in all of them exchanging blows at the Egmore railway station on Saturday afternoon. Following complaints from both the women, the police registered separate cases against the two. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

According to the Egmore Government Railway Police (GRP), Mohana (24) allegedly slapped ticket examiner Salma Begum (40) twice during an argument. Another woman ticket examiner then allegedly pulled Mohana by her hair and assaulted her, leading to a scuffle that lasted several minutes as passengers gathered outside the office and watched.