Lawyer, ticket examiner booked after brawl at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: A heated altercation between two women — an advocate and a ticket examiner — escalated into a physical assault which ended in all of them exchanging blows at the Egmore railway station on Saturday afternoon. Following complaints from both the women, the police registered separate cases against the two. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
According to the Egmore Government Railway Police (GRP), Mohana (24) allegedly slapped ticket examiner Salma Begum (40) twice during an argument. Another woman ticket examiner then allegedly pulled Mohana by her hair and assaulted her, leading to a scuffle that lasted several minutes as passengers gathered outside the office and watched.
Based on the complaint lodged by Salma, police booked Mohana on charges of assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging her duty. On Mohana’s complaint, cases were registered against Salma on charges of using abusive language, snatching her mobile phone and criminal intimidation. Mohana did not name the other ticket examiner in her complaint, police said.
Mohana was allegedly stopped by Salma for a ticket check after she entered the station premises. Mohana allegedly told the examiner that she had neither travelled by train nor intended to board one, claiming she had only come to see someone off. The examiner then asked her to produce a platform ticket. When she failed to do so, the ticket examiners took her to the railway office for questioning. During the inquiry, Mohana allegedly slapped Salma which escalated into a full-blown assault, the police said.