Diet and cortisol graph

Cortisol is often labelled the body’s ‘stress hormone’, but its role extends far beyond stress. Produced by the adrenal glands, cortisol helps regulate metabolism, immune function, blood pressure, inflammation, energy production, and the sleep-wake cycle. In fact, cortisol is essential for survival. The issue isn’t cortisol itself, it’s chronically-elevated cortisol levels.
Long-term exposure to high cortisol has been associated with increased abdominal fat storage, disrupted sleep, impaired glucose control, reduced muscle mass, elevated blood pressure, and greater cardiovascular risk. While stress management techniques such as exercise, sleep, and mindfulness play a role, nutrition is increasingly recognised as an important factor in supporting healthy cortisol regulation.
How diet influences cortisol
Cortisol production is controlled by the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, the body’s central stress response system. Research suggests that diets high in refined carbohydrates, added sugars, and ultra-processed foods may contribute to HPA axis dysregulation, resulting in altered cortisol patterns and a heightened stress response.
On the other hand, dietary patterns rich in whole foods, healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants appear to support more balanced cortisol levels. Among these, the Mediterranean diet has emerged as one of the most researched approaches for stress and metabolic health.
Why the Mediterranean diet stands out
The Mediterranean diet emphasises vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fish, while limiting processed foods and excessive red meat intake. Beyond its well-known benefits for heart health, growing evidence suggests it may also help regulate the body’s stress response.
A systematic review published in Nutrients found that greater adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet was consistently associated with lower perceived stress levels and reduced inflammatory markers linked to cortisol production. Researchers believe these benefits are driven by a combination of anti-inflammatory nutrients, antioxidant compounds, and positive effects on the gut microbiome.
Key foods that support healthy cortisol levels
Fatty fish: Salmon, sardines, mackerel, and anchovies provide omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce cortisol responses during periods of psychological stress. Including fatty fish two to three times per week may support a healthier stress response.
Extra virgin olive oil: A staple of Mediterranean eating, extra virgin olive oil contains powerful polyphenols such as oleocanthal and oleuropein. These compounds help reduce inflammation, which is closely linked to chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels.
Leafy green vegetables: Spinach, kale, rocket, and Swiss chard are rich in magnesium, a mineral involved in HPA axis regulation. Magnesium deficiency has been associated with increased cortisol reactivity, making leafy greens a valuable addition to stress-supportive nutrition.
Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, beans, and peas provide both fibre and plant protein. Fibre supports beneficial gut bacteria that communicate with the brain through the gut-brain axis, influencing cortisol regulation and overall stress resilience.
Nuts and seeds: Walnuts, almonds, pistachios, flaxseeds, and chia seeds provide healthy fats, magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants. Studies have shown that regular nut consumption may be associated with lower stress levels and improved cortisol regulation.
Fermented dairy: Foods such as Greek yoghurt and kefir contain beneficial bacteria that support gut microbiome diversity. A healthy gut microbiome has been linked to improved HPA axis function and reduced stress-related cortisol responses.
Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate containing at least 70% cocoa provides flavonoids that may help reduce cortisol and support overall stress management. Moderation remains important, but small portions can be part of a balanced diet.
Whole grains: Oats, barley, bulgur, and other whole grains provide complex carbohydrates that help maintain stable blood glucose levels. This reduces physiological stress on the body and may prevent cortisol spikes associated with blood sugar fluctuations.
Cortisol management is not only about what you include but also what you reduce. Excessive caffeine intake, high alcohol consumption, and diets rich in ultra-processed foods can contribute to cortisol dysregulation and poorer stress resilience.
There is no single “anti-cortisol” food. Instead, research consistently shows that a dietary pattern rich in whole foods, healthy fats, fibre, and minimally processed ingredients creates an environment that supports a healthier stress response.
The Mediterranean diet remains one of the most evidence-based approaches for managing chronic stress through nutrition. Combined with adequate sleep, regular physical activity, and stress management strategies, it can help create the foundation for long-term metabolic and overall health.