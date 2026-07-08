Diet and cortisol graph

Cortisol is often labelled the body’s ‘stress hormone’, but its role extends far beyond stress. Produced by the adrenal glands, cortisol helps regulate metabolism, immune function, blood pressure, inflammation, energy production, and the sleep-wake cycle. In fact, cortisol is essential for survival. The issue isn’t cortisol itself, it’s chronically-elevated cortisol levels.

Long-term exposure to high cortisol has been associated with increased abdominal fat storage, disrupted sleep, impaired glucose control, reduced muscle mass, elevated blood pressure, and greater cardiovascular risk. While stress management techniques such as exercise, sleep, and mindfulness play a role, nutrition is increasingly recognised as an important factor in supporting healthy cortisol regulation.

How diet influences cortisol

Cortisol production is controlled by the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, the body’s central stress response system. Research suggests that diets high in refined carbohydrates, added sugars, and ultra-processed foods may contribute to HPA axis dysregulation, resulting in altered cortisol patterns and a heightened stress response.

On the other hand, dietary patterns rich in whole foods, healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants appear to support more balanced cortisol levels. Among these, the Mediterranean diet has emerged as one of the most researched approaches for stress and metabolic health.

Why the Mediterranean diet stands out

The Mediterranean diet emphasises vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fish, while limiting processed foods and excessive red meat intake. Beyond its well-known benefits for heart health, growing evidence suggests it may also help regulate the body’s stress response.

A systematic review published in Nutrients found that greater adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet was consistently associated with lower perceived stress levels and reduced inflammatory markers linked to cortisol production. Researchers believe these benefits are driven by a combination of anti-inflammatory nutrients, antioxidant compounds, and positive effects on the gut microbiome.