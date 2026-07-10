Faulty pipelines dump over 15 crore litres of sewage into Chennai rivers daily

CHENNAI: Setting off the alarm bells, government data reveal a staggering 15 to 18 crore litres of untreated sewage from the city is seeping into stormwater drains, reaching Cooum, Adyar or Buckingham Canal in the end. As per data from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department, the city has an installed capacity to treat close to 1,000 million litres of sewage per day against the total sewage of 835 MLD (million litres per day) or 83.5 crore litres pumped into the STPs.

As per the MAWS report submitted with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), all of the city’s sewage is being treated before being let into the rivers and canals. But, of the nearly 835 MLD pumped into sewage treatment plants from pumping stations, only around 650 to 680 MLD reaches the STPs.

The remaining 150 to 180 MLD of sewage seeps into stormwater drains to reach the rivers, show Metro Water data. Chennai generates around 950 MLD of sewage, which is less than the pumped sewage. Several areas in Ambattur and in south Chennai that are not connected with underground sewage systems continue to let the sewage into stormwater drains and floodwater canals.

Sources at Metro Water said the underground pumping mains (sewage pipelines) in several parts of the city were laid decades ago. “The old pipelines are damaged over the years and sewage enters stormwater drains through cracks. We have more than sufficient capacity to treat sewage but the conveying system is faulty,” the source added.